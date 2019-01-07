

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to steal a police cruiser while armed with a knife.

It happened on Sunday night around 10 p.m. in downtown Guelph near Carden Street.

Police say they were alerted about a man in the area reportedly swinging a metal pipe.

When police found the suspect they say they believe he was holding a knife.

After a physical encounter with police, the suspect fled, jumped into a police cruiser and tried to drive away.

The man was unable to steal the cruiser and was arrested a short distance away.

A 27-year-old Guelph man was charged with assault with a weapon, attempted motor vehicle theft, weapons dangerous and breaching probation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to give them a call.