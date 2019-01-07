Featured
Knife-wielding man tries to steal cop car, police say
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 11:48AM EST
Guelph Police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to steal a police cruiser while armed with a knife.
It happened on Sunday night around 10 p.m. in downtown Guelph near Carden Street.
Police say they were alerted about a man in the area reportedly swinging a metal pipe.
When police found the suspect they say they believe he was holding a knife.
After a physical encounter with police, the suspect fled, jumped into a police cruiser and tried to drive away.
The man was unable to steal the cruiser and was arrested a short distance away.
A 27-year-old Guelph man was charged with assault with a weapon, attempted motor vehicle theft, weapons dangerous and breaching probation.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to give them a call.