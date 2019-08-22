

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman is facing eight additional charges following a collision in London last week that resulted in a house explosion.

It happened last Wednesday at a home on Woodman Avenue.

Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, is being charged with four counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She had formerly been charged with driving a vehicle exceeding the blood alcohol concentration, too.

That charge was withdrawn, because it is included in the new charges.

Leis now faces a total of 12 charges, including the four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm originally laid.

She is scheduled to appear at a London court at the start of September.