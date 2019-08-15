

Chris Thomson and Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Police have charged a woman from Kitchener in connection to a collision that resulted in a home exploding.

Officials say that Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, from Kitchener, has been charged with impaired operation exceeding blood alcohol concentration and four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

She has been released with a promise to appear in court on Sept. 4.

First responders were called to the scene on Woodman Avenue in London around 10:37 p.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency crews immediately detected the smell of gas and began evacuating nearby homes.

About 12 minutes after officials arrived, the house exploded.

Investigators believe a vehicle hit a gas line when it collided with a home, triggering the explosion.

Police say that no one was home at the time of the crash, but that a citizen and multiple first responders were injured.

EMS operations manager Adam Bennett says that a dozen units responded to the scene and assessed more than a dozen people.

"(We) transported seven people to hospital, including fire and police," he explains.

Roughly 100 residences in the area have been evacuated, according to authorities.

One of them, a firefighter, remained in hospital on Thursday morning in serious condition, though he was listed as stable.

Emergency crews remain on scene for the investigation. As of about 10 a.m., about 20 firefighters still remained on scene.

Police add that they expect investigators to be on scene for several days. The Ontario Fire Marshall has also been called to the scene.