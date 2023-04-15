Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest

A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.

Melissa Sanderson-Alsbergas is a 29-year-old from Kitchener who lives with a chronic illness that makes physical activity a challenge. She came to a crossroad in her weight loss journey when a new prescription was discussed as a potential solution.

“I’m starting to give up,” said Sanderson-Alsbergas. “Then my doctor mentioned Ozempic.”

The drug, a branded version of semaglutide, was intended to help those with diabetes keep their blood sugar level in check. Its popularity has soared in recent months for another one of its effects — doctors are now prescribing the drug for its off-label benefit of weight loss.

“So, it’s been a month now that I’ve been on it and so far I’ve lost about 15 pounds,” Sanderson-Alsbergas explained.

Despite having the ability to help users drop significant weight, professionals are warning about some of the harsh side effects that are associated with the drug.

“In the first 12 weeks of using the drug, you’re so nauseated and uninterested in food that is actually stimulates weight loss,” said Nishta Saxena, a registered dietician with Vibrant Nutrition.

Recently, there has been some controversy around using the drug for weight-loss purposes, especially south of the border where they’ve been dealing with shortages of Ozempic.

In Canada, that doesn’t seem to be the case. An emailed statement from Diabetes Canada to CTV News reads:

“Thus far, we haven’t received any such complaints or reports. We also continually consult with Health Canada’s public site listing drug shortages – Ozempic is not currently listed as a drug that is experiencing a shortage.”

Despite reassurance from the governing body, some dieticians are worried the drug only provides a short-term fix.

“The very painful part about taking Ozempic is when you stop taking the drug, most likely the weight will rebound,” said Saxena.

In cases like Sanderson-Alsbergas’, experts say the drug can be used in a safe and effective way. Though, they caution that it requires careful consideration from both patient and physician.

With Sanderson-Alsbergas now able to push her son on the swing with ease, she said the reward has far outweighed the risk.