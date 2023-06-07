Kitchener woman charged after false sexual assault claim, police say

Waterloo regional police say a 33-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with public mischief after investigators determined a false sexual assault was reported.

Police say the public mischief charge relates to the intent to cause another person to be a suspect.

The woman alleged the incident occurred on March 11 in the area of Ingleside and Dalegrove Drives in Kitchener.

Police said officers conducted an “exhaustive investigation” which determined that the incident did not take place.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 26