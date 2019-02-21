

CTV Kitchener





A child is dead and a woman has been arrested in connection to the passing.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to Heritage Drive in Kitchener around noon on Thursday. When they arrived, they found the 20-month-old girl without vital signs.

WRPS performed CPR until paramedics arrived, who then took the girl to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old Kitchener woman has been arrested and charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on Friday.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday as well.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.