Featured
Kitchener woman arrested in connection to death of a 20-month-old child
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 5:54PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 21, 2019 6:57PM EST
A child is dead and a woman has been arrested in connection to the passing.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to Heritage Drive in Kitchener around noon on Thursday. When they arrived, they found the 20-month-old girl without vital signs.
WRPS performed CPR until paramedics arrived, who then took the girl to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
A 27-year-old Kitchener woman has been arrested and charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death.
She is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on Friday.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Friday as well.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.