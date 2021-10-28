Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute placed in lockdown
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Kitchener -
Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute is under lockdown as police conduct an investigation in the area of King Street West in Kitchener.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the lockdown at 11:33 a.m., calling it a safety precaution.
A hold and secure was lifted at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School Thursday morning following a police investigation in the area of Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge. Police say the two investigations are not related.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when given.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
Breaking
Breaking | SIU investigating after fatal police-involved shooting in London, Ont.
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government lifts capacity limits for organized events outdoors