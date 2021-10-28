Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute placed in lockdown

Kitchener -

Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute is under lockdown as police conduct an investigation in the area of King Street West in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the lockdown at 11:33 a.m., calling it a safety precaution.

Currently conducting an investigation in the area of King Street West in Kitchener.



Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate Institute has been placed in lockdown as a safety precaution as the investigation continues.



We will update with more information when available. pic.twitter.com/k4YgiqTOdC — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 28, 2021

A hold and secure was lifted at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School Thursday morning following a police investigation in the area of Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge. Police say the two investigations are not related.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when given.