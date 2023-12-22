Kitchener-Waterloo businesses broken into with lockbox keys: WRPS
Regional police are investigating business break-ins where they say entry was gained by getting keys in a lockbox or by prying open a door.
Several similar break-ins have been reported to police since the beginning of October in the areas of King Street, Albert Street, Spruce Street, and University Avenue West in Waterloo, and King Street West and River Road East in Kitchener.
Police say the suspect or suspects mainly stole money from registers or cashboxes.
Several restaurants, a fitness centre, hair salon, and footwear store have been broken into.
Police say two businesses in the King Street and Erb Street area were broken into around 6:20 a.m. Monday by a suspect accessing keys from lockboxes.
Police are advising business owners to leave registers open and take the cash out when they close up shop, install surveillance or security systems, and keep some lights on overnight.
