KITCHENER -- Nicole Pohl has been elected as the new president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors.

Pohl, who succeeds Colleen Koehler, was elected on Friday, along with a new board of KWAR directors.

“I am very honoured to be taking on the role of president of KWAR,” said Pohl in a release on Monday. “This has certainly been a challenging year for everyone, and I am confident KWAR’s board will continue to navigate through these uncharted waters with great strength and leadership.”

She predicts that technology will continue to be central to the association’s success, particularly during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic real estate has remained an essential service,” adds Pohl. “From the start, our Realtors were extremely well equipped and prepared to assist their clients using virtual tools and technology to safely sell properties and help people purchase homes.”

Pohl is a real estate agent with RE/Max Twin City Realty Inc. and has served on the KWAR board of directors since 2016. She has been a member of KWAR since 2006.