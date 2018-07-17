

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man was found guilty of importing a substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Drago Knezevic was crossing the border from the United States to Canada driving a transport truck in 2011.

During a secondary inspection at the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit to Windsor, Canadian border officers found two suitcases containing 39 bricks of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drug was $3.9 million.

Knezevic was shipping raspberries from California to Etobicoke.

He was found not guilty during his first trial, when he denied knowing about the drugs.

The Crown appealed, and on July 16, he was found guilty.

He has not yet been sentenced.