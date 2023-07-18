Kitchener to get Zellers pop-up store next month

Another Zellers is coming to Waterloo region with Kitchener announced as one of 21 locations across the county that will see a Zellers pop-up.

In a news release Tuesday, Hudson Bay Company (HBC) said a Zellers pop-up location is expected to open within Hudson's Bay in Kitchener Fairview Park by Aug. 11.

"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations," said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson's Bay, in the release. "Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada."

Tuesday’s announcement includes 21 Zellers pop-ups, eight of which are in Ontario.

According to HBC, the pop-up footprints will vary from store to store, ranging from 1,000 to 2,800 sq. ft. depending on the location.

Zellers stores within Hudson's Bay, like the one that opened in Cambridge earlier this year, range from 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft. The pop-ups serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations, HBC said.

“Showcasing a curated assortment of quality, value and design-led Zellers merchandise, the pop-ups deliver a delightful bite-sized taste of Zellers. Moreover, the pop-up model provides a unique opportunity for Canadians to actively demonstrate where they would like to see the next Zellers store open,” HBC said.

In January, HBC announced Cambridge as one of the 25 locations chosen for the resurrection of Zellers stores.

In March, the first Zellers to come back to the region opened in Cambridge Centre.

A full list of the newly announced Zellers popping up in Hudson Bay stores can be found by clicking here.