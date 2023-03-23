Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia

The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway in Waterloo region with the Cambridge location opening its doors to a handful of eager fans who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.

Zellers said its first 12 stores would open on Thursday, including nine in Ontario.

The outlets are located within Hudson's Bay department stores and feature an assortment of private-label products, including clothing, toys and home and living items.

Upwards of 50 people could be seen lining up inside the Cambridge Centre Thursday morning, waiting for the doors to officially reopen.

With 15 minutes to go before opening, the line up outside Zellers is getting longer and longer. pic.twitter.com/7KKF6hQHAY — Krista Simpson (@KristaSimpson) March 23, 2023

“25 years ago my mom bought clothes for me when I was a baby. She is obsessed with Zellers. At the first sight of the store opening I had to come in, and today I am buying things for my son,” a shopper told CTV News.

Another person told CTV News the store opening is fantastic, and he never would have expected Zellers to come back.

While it was not present at the opening, Zellers Diner on Wheels will be rolling into Cambridge on Saturday.

The company has also launched a new Zellers e-commerce website, with all items online and in-store featuring so-called rounded pricing, so for example $5 rather than $4.99 or $5.49.

With files from CTV Toronto