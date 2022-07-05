Kitchener teen creates intricate prom dress out of duct tape
Kitchener teen creates intricate prom dress out of duct tape
A recent graduate from Kitchener Collegiate Institute has spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape.
Avalon Hagerman, 19, says she has used 25 rolls of duct tape to create the dress and its matching accessories for a Duck Brand’s 2022 “stuck-at-prom” contest.
The contest winner will take home a $10,000 cash college scholarship.
“I pulled a couple of all-nighters, so I was a little tired, but in the end, I was super proud of what I made,” said Hagerman.
Hagerman was selected as one of ten finalists by the contest’s judges and is the only Canadian finalist to be featured in the duct tape prom dress category.
“Everybody is so talented," said Hagerman. "To be chosen to be one of the top, I was pretty proud."
Her father, Brent Hagerman, said she is very musical, artsy and independent, meaning she can pick up skills quickly.
“To see the finished product, it was really just breathtaking,” he said.
Hagerman said while the scholarship would be helpful as she prepares to study at the University of Toronto in the humanitarian program, she said the dress was made out of her love for art.
ANXIETY AS INSPIRATION
As for inspiration, Hagerman said she used her anxious thoughts about going to university and moving away from home.
“When I was designing it, I was super excited like, I cannot wait to start it, and when I was crafting it, I was like wow,” said Hagerman. “I’ve never used duct tape before, and it was a little difficult.”
Hagerman said she couldn’t be happier with how the dress and accessories turned out, along with the meaning it conveys.
“I have different elements like the swirls and choker that show feelings of anxiety but also flowers to show personal growth,” she said.
Hagerman said her goal through this process is to convey hope through this piece and continue designing as a hobby.
“Even when you’re anxious, even when you’re having a hard time, there’s still good parts of life," said Hagerman. “You’re going to get through this, and you’ll learn things along the way.”
The contest has moved into the voting stage, and the contestant who secures the most votes will be crowned the winner.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Conservative party disqualifies Patrick Brown from leadership race
The Conservative Party of Canada's leadership election organizing committee says it has disqualified candidate Patrick Brown from the race. Election committee chair Ian Brodie says in a statement the party became aware of 'serious allegations of wrongdoing' by Brown's campaign that appear to violate financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.
Assembly of First Nations delegates reject resolution calling for chief's suspension
An emergency resolution before the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting to reaffirm the suspension of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has failed in Vancouver.
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown
The Crown is seeking to revoke bail for Tamara Lich, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy,' after she appeared alongside a fellow organizer in an alleged breach of her conditions.
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.
Woman who was set on fire on Toronto bus has died, police confirm
A woman who was set on fire while on a Toronto bus in a random attack last month has died, police say.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
Northern heatwave melts records in Yukon, Northwest Territories
A northern heatwave is melting records in Yukon and Northwest Territories, where temperatures climbed above 30 C in the Arctic Circle.
London
-
Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified
Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.
-
Chatham man facing first degree murder charge following woman's death
A 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Chatham home.
-
Children’s Museum one of ten projects to receive federal funding
The London Children’s Museum is a step closer to building a new state-of-the-art facility on Kellogg Lane. It’s one of ten community projects in London to receive $3.7 million in federal funding, announced Tuesday.
Windsor
-
The Amazing Race Canada: 'High stakes' for Windsorite competing this season
Windsor-native Craig Ramsey is embarking on a journey of a lifetime as he competes in the latest season of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Next thing you know, I heard a bang': Shooting and stabbing investigation leads to charges for Chatham man
A 43-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after reports of a stabbing and shots fired in Chatham.
-
'2023 or 2024?' Start date of Chatham-Kent IBL expansion franchise in question
A young man who cuts the grass at Fergie Jenkins Field — and plays baseball at a Tennessee university — could potentially be on the roster when a new inter-county baseball league franchise makes its debut in Chatham, Ont.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County hospital turns to virtual physicians to help tackle staffing shortages
Georgian Bay General Hospital hopes to address a staffing shortage with virtual physicians.
-
Barrie police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police in Barrie arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as he made his way into the city Monday night.
-
Temporary parking lots close in Orillia upsetting downtown business owners
The closure of two temporary parking lots Tuesday in Orillia has frustrated some residents and business owners.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern woman shares her love of quilting across the north
Since 1996, Carla Alexiuk has been increasing the quilting population in northern Ontario by providing workshops, knowledge and her passion for the hobby.
-
Ottawa announces $2M for electric battery innovation in Sudbury
It was a multi-million dollar day in Sudbury as the federal government provided a huge funding boost for electric vehicle innovation.
-
Patient gets violent at Sault hospital, throws oxygen tanks
A patient became violent at Sault Area Hospital over the weekend, throwing oxygen tanks while in the emergency department.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating shooting with injuries in south end
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Ellwood area in the south end.
-
Waiting 22 days for luggage to arrive
Sharon Lloyd has been waiting 22 days for her baggage to arrive after being lost on a direct flight form Ottawa to Toronto. Gatineau, Qc.. Jul. 5, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).
-
Six residents of Ottawa died of COVID-19 last week
Ottawa Public Health is reporting six new COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last week, bringing the city’s death toll from the pandemic to 825 residents.
Toronto
-
Woman who was set on fire on Toronto bus has died, police confirm
A woman who was set on fire while on a Toronto bus in a random attack last month has died, police say.
-
'It's not America': Fox Sports host roasted for comments about Toronto
A U.S. basketball commentator has found himself in the hot seat over comments he made about Toronto and its relationship with Black athletes amid rumours one of the best in the game could be headed north of the border.
-
This is how long Air Canada says travellers now need between connecting flights
As flight delays and lost luggage bring chaos to summer travel plans, Air Canada is advising travellers on how much time they should leave between connecting flights.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks lead to temporary closure of at least 3 Quebec sleepaway camps
At least three sleepaway camps in Quebec have temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province's camps association (ACQ).
-
Ottawa urged to protect Montreal airport lands amid monarch butterfly debate
Two Montreal politicians and an activist group are calling on the Trudeau government to take responsibility for preserving a vast natural area leased and managed for many years by Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) amid controversy over a recently mowed field.
Atlantic
-
'We can’t forget all we’ve learned': Expert’s advice as N.S. lifts mandatory COVID-19 measures Wednesday
Tuesday was the last day for the volunteer-run asymptomatic walk-in COVID-19 testing sites that were once a constant during the pandemic.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
-
Halifax fire, RCMP on scene of house fire in Queensland, N.S.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and RCMP are currently on scene of a house fire on St. Margaret's Bay Road in Queensland, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
'Please break the silence': Family of Winnipeg man missing since January 2021 pleads for information
It has been a year and a half since a 33-year-old man disappeared in Winnipeg. Police now believe he was a victim of foul play and say someone out there knows something.
-
New Omicron sub-variant is in Manitoba, province says
New sub-variants of COVID-19 are in Manitoba, with scientists watching trends warning the mutated version of the Omicron variant called BA.5 is highly transmissible.
-
As gas prices soar, mini motos are growing in popularity
Mini motos – small motorcycles and scooters – are surging in demand as people grapple with the high prices of gas in Manitoba and across the country.
Calgary
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: source
The Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Sundre man found dead at McDonald's, coworker charged with first-degree murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his co-worker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta.
-
Shawn Mendes surprises Airdrie fan who missed concert to prepare for heart surgery
Kaley Biggar got a big surprise from singer Shawn Mendes after missing his Calgary concert.
Edmonton
-
'We're all really shaken up': Father recounts reuniting with missing daughter as U.S. man is charged
The father of the Edmonton girl who was missing for nine days said he was getting ready to post another update on Facebook last Saturday when police knocked on his door.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: source
The Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton crash: police
Edmonton police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a “pornographic” picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
-
Mayor makes last-minute proposal for renter protections in Vancouver's 30-year plan
The long-awaited Vancouver Plan is set to go before council on Wednesday after almost four years of work – and Mayor Kennedy Stewart is adding a last-minute amendment.
-
AFN delegates vote overwhelmingly in support of embattled national chief
Chiefs representing Indigenous communities from coast to coast have descended on Vancouver for the Assembly of First Nations General Assembly — with several resolutions on the agenda that could determine the political fate of their elected leader.