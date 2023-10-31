Kitchener students and staff get into the spooky spirit on Halloween

Students at the Kitchener private school, St. Jude’s Scholars' Hall, say Halloween is a big deal for them and you can tell by the many kids and staff dressed up in intricate costumes in the halls.

The second half of the school day on Halloween was dedicated to festive spooky activities like a costume parade and a horrifying haunted house that is put together by the older students.

Big cheers could be heard as each class paraded across the gymnasium floor to show off their outfits.

Students paraded their costumes in the gym at St. Jude’s Scholar’s Hall for Halloween 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran) Morgan, a Grade 10 student, said she knew she wanted to be Barbie for Halloween as soon as she watched the movie. She was also a big fan for the iconic doll as a child.

“I had the biggest Barbie dream house. It was amazing,” she said.

Grade 4 student Payden said she chose the Pokémon character Charizard because she was tired of dressing up as princesses every year.

“They were too cold and stuff and I always had to put on leggings. I didn’t like that,” Payden said.

Kids dressed up at a private school in Kitchener for Halloween 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran) Some had a practical approach when it came to what to wear.

“His eyes are blue and his hair is blonde so that is matching my traits so I chose this character and it was pretty successful,” said another student who dressed up as his favourite anime character.

Waterloo regional police say whatever you wear to go trick-or-treating, make sure it fits.

“To prevent trips or hazards. If they could also be well lit to be reflective. If not, bring a flashlight,” said Const. Brad Hickey from WRPS.

Police are also urging parents to plan ahead and figure out a route and timeline to ensure everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.