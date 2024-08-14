Kitchener store robbed at gunpoint
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Kitchener business.
Late Monday night, two males confronted an employee at a store near Kingsway Drive and Franklin Street South.
One of the suspects was allegedly holding a gun.
Police said the pair stole cash and merchandise before fleeing the store.
Both males are described as Black and approximately 6-feet-tall.
Police said no one was hurt during the robbery.
