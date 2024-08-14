Kitchener store robbed at gunpoint

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Kitchener business.

    Late Monday night, two males confronted an employee at a store near Kingsway Drive and Franklin Street South.

    One of the suspects was allegedly holding a gun.

    Police said the pair stole cash and merchandise before fleeing the store.

    Both males are described as Black and approximately 6-feet-tall.

    Police said no one was hurt during the robbery.

