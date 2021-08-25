Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP won't run in next provincial election

KITCHENER -

Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee said she won't seek re-election in the next provincial election.

"I have been tremendously humbled and grateful for the trust my constituents have placed in me. The last three years have been some of the most challenging, and yet some of the most rewarding years of my life. As a single mother with four children, I feel my voice is critically important, especially on education, support for parents, women’s issues, and social services," the Progress Conservative member said in a news release. "Sadly, I feel my opportunities to contribute to the community in this role are being outpaced by the increasing demands of my family."

Fee said she's "a mother first" and will hand the reins to someone who can "represent Kitchener South-Hespeler with total dedication."

Fee said she will continue to represent the community until the next election scheduled for 2022.