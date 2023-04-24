Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting in Kitchener.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired at a residential building parking lot in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Area resident Enoch Noel says he was working inside a nearby building when he saw a blue car and two people arguing outside.

“Suddenly I saw the guy, the one who was the driver, just drove away quickly and I saw the other tall guy pull out the gun and then he started shooting,” Noel said. “When I saw that, I ran away and then called 911.”

Police continue to canvass the area Tuesday. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Police have not said if they know how many shots were fired or where the bullets landed.

Police cruisers are seen at 187 Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener on April 24, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

At one point on Monday, around six marked police cruisers and the canine unit were on scene. Part of the apartment buidling’s parking lot was blocked off with police tape.

Noel says he’s concerned about how many kids live in the neighbourhood.

“This place is becoming more dangerous. Guns are everywhere. I don’t feel safe and it’s getting worse and worse,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.