Kitchener's Rainbow Row demolition proposal decision delayed until January
Residents are rallying against a proposal to demolish low-income housing on Kitchener's Rainbow Row to make way for a new high-rise condo.
A proposal has been put forward to demolish low-income, rent-controlled housing on Benton Street and Saint George Road to make way for a new high-rise condo.
"Is this ideal for Kitchener?" a delegate said. "Is this ideal for our neighbourhood? Is this ideal for the tenants?"
City council heard from 16 delegates at the Planning and Strategic Initiatives Meeting Monday night speaking out against the plan from Mississauga-based developer Ideal Capital.
"I am very worried about what could happen to the tenant," another delegate said. "Please do not approve of this project until the tenants are protected."
The committee voted to defer the decision to a Jan. 22 council meeting in order to organize a meeting between the developers and current tenants.
According to the Waterloo Region ACORN Tenant Union, who organized a march, residents only learned about the plan in August when a billboard was put in front of their properties.
People living in the townhouses, also known as Rainbow Row due to their brightly coloured facades, are worried they won’t find another affordable place to live if the condo project is approved.
“It wouldn’t be an issue, you know, if it was 2015 and the market was what it was then,” said tenant Shaun McKinnon.
“I was coming from a terrible situation, an apartment infested with both bedbugs and roaches to the brim, and this was the only place that I could find. It’s so much better. If I lose this, I have nowhere else,” tenant Marieal Gaines said.
Residents are asking the city to reject the proposal to rezone and redevelop 93-99 Benton St. and 39-43 Saint George St.
“There is strong opposition to this,” said Acer Bonaparte, the chair of Waterloo Region ACORN. “We understand we need to build more housing, but the way to do that isn’t to kick vulnerable people out of their homes and potentially make them homeless.”
Harjit Dhaliwal of Ideal Capital says developers are legally required to cover three months rent if tenants are forced out, but have offered to pay for an additional fourth month.
"Sometimes we feel that developers are from somewhere else, they're rich people," said Dhaliwal. "We are trying to create an asset for the city with average people's money. This is actually our first project in this city and wer are so happy to be investing money."
