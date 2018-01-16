

A man and boy from Kitchener are facing charges in connection with a bank robbery in Hamilton.

Hamilton police say an RBC branch on Upper James Street was robbed Friday afternoon.

According to police, two men were able to leave with cash after one of them threatened bank employees with a knife.

The pair got away from the bank in a waiting car with a driver, which was found empty nearby. Witnesses told police all three people had left the car on foot.

A 20-year-old man and a boy under the age of 18, both from Kitchener, were arrested in the area. The man has been charged with robbery, obstructing police and flight from police, while the boy has been charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime.

Police say they’re still looking for a third suspect, who is described as a thin black man in his 20s. He is believed to be 5’10” to six feet tall, and was seen wearing black clothes and sunglasses.