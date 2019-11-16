

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH – A 38-year-old Kitchener resident is facing a number of charges after evading police for 4.5 hours in Guelph.

Police say they were called on Friday morning around 9 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Fourth Line.

Officials say the driver appeared to be examining the residences.

When police arrived on scene, they say the driver left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Following a search, which involved the Guelph Police and Wellington County OPP canine units, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

No further details have been released.