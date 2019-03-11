Featured
Kitchener residence struck by bullet: police
Waterloo Regional Police headquarters are pictured on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 4:45PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a residence in downtown Kitchener was struck by a bullet.
It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Courtland Avenue East.
No one was injured during the incident.
Police did not say if they were looking for any suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.