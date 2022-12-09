Kitchener Rangers win three games in a row

The Kitchener Rangers are on a roll.

The team faced off against the Petes Thursday night in front of more than 3,000 fans at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

The Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, with goals from Carson Rehkopf, Reid Valade and Roman Schmidt.

Valade got his second goal of the game and the Petes got on the board with two goals in the second period.

Peterborough scored once more in the third but they couldn’t overcome Kitchener’s lead.

The Ranger won the game 4-3.

That makes it three wins in a row for the Rangers and the fourth victory in their last five matches.

The Blueshirts are back in Kitchener Friday to play the Niagara IceDogs at the Aud. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.