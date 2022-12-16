Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco Arcuri
Francesco Arcuri made his debut with the Kitchener Rangers Friday night and he also scored his first goal with his new team.
The 19-year-old forward is currently the OHL’s top scorer with 24 goals in 36 games.
The Rangers organization announced Thursday they had acquired the Woodbridge-native from the Kingston Frontenacs.
“I’m going to help them in any way I can,” Arcuri said of the Rangers. “Obviously I’m going to be a great teammate, a great guy on the ice and try to do everything I can to help them win.”
He was a second-round pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection with 74 points this past season with the Frontenacs.
In exchange for Arcuri the Rangers traded Saginaw’s third-round pick in 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Barrie’s second-round pick in 2024, Barrie’s third-round pick in 2025, Kitchener’s second-round pick in 2026, Mississauga’s third-round pick in 2026, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026.
Arcuri is also committed to the Dallas Stars, signing a three-year entry-level contract with the team, after the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Kitchener Rangers are thrilled Arcuri is joining them for the 2022-2023 season.
“Our leadership management group, they know that this fan base is expecting to win here in a city like Kitchener,” said Dominic Henning, the team’s senior director of broadcasting, communications and hockey operations. “This really shows the fan base that they care.”
They hope Arcuri, along with the recent arrival of 2022 OHL Champion goaltender Marco Costantini, as well as Oshawa Generals captain and overage defenceman Lleyton Moore will lead the team all the way to the Memorial Cup.
Arcuri cites the Rangers’ reputation and loyal fan base as a big draw, as well as the proximity to his hometown.
“It’s always easier for my family, my friends to come to Kitchener and I think they’re excited too about that.”
Arcuri, wearing number 73, made his debut with the Rangers during Friday night’s game against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.
Kitchener dominated the game from start to finish, winning the match 9-0.
Francesco Pinelli got the only goal for the Rangers in the first period, followed by four more in the second from Cameron Mercer, Matthew Sop, Arcuri and Carson Rehkopf. Adam Zidlicky, Hunter Brzustewicz, Trent Swick and Reid Valade all scored in the third period.
