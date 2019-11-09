

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER -The Kitchener Rangers were unable to weather the Guelph Storm in the heated Highway 7 rivalry on Friday night.

The Rangers hosted the game at the Kitchener Auditorium.

The Storm took the game by a score of 6-3.

It was the first time both teams played each other since last year's OHL playoffs. Guelph eliminated the Rangers during that series.

The Rangers wore jerseys to honour the Canadian Army Medical Corps for their annual Remembrance Day game.