For one night only, the Kitchener Rangers will be wearing special Oktoberfest jerseys.

The commemorative jerseys will be worn on Friday night as the Rangers host the Saginsaw Spirit.

A crest with Oktoberfest’s founding date and a shoulder patch with the Rangers Logo are featured on the special-edition jerseys.

At the game, a silent auction will be held for 19 of them.

The remaining six will be put online for auction through the CHL website.

Proceeds from the auctions will go to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.