Kitchener Rangers players bag groceries at Zehrs

Some Kitchener Rangers fans got a special surprise when they were out doing Saturday grocery shopping.

The blue shirts hit up the Stanley Park, Beechwood, and Laurentian Zehrs to lend a hand, help bag groceries, take photos, and sign a few autographs.

The outing comes a day after a tough 3-2 overtime loss to the Owen Sound Attack.

The Rangers are back in action Sunday afternoon to host the Soo Greyhounds.