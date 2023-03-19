Kitchener Rangers pick up big win, KW Titans come out to support

The KW Titans were out supporting the team they share the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium with and saw the Blue Shirts get a big win.

The Kitchener Rangers were coming off an overtime win against Owen Sound Saturday night when they took on the Kingston Frontenacs Sunday afternoon.

The Rangers took an early lead, scored in the first and second periods, and added three additional goals in the third to get the 6-0 win.

The organization also used the game to celebrate PA announcer Dave Schnider, who is celebrating 25 years with his team.

Schnider, who has broadcast 850 games with the team, was presented a framed jersey and had 60 Rangers alumni in attendance to help celebrate.

Players for the KW Titans were also in attendance to support the Rangers and give away 500 free tickets.

The pro basketball team has recently relaunched their brand under new owners and are hoping to bump up attendance. The free ticket giveaway was for kids only.

"We wanted to do something as a team, be real supportive of the Kitchener Rangers, and come out to support their game," said head coach Cliff Clinkscales. "They get a nice crowd, so hopefully with us coming out to support them we can win over some of their fans so they can support us."

The Titans next game is Wednesday at the Aud when they host the Subury Five.