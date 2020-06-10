KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Rangers are keeping on interim head coach Mike McKenzie, but making that title more permanent.

On Wednesday, the team announced that general manager McKenzie would be adding head coach to his list of duties in a news release.

“Right now, this decision makes the most sense for our organization,” McKenzie said in the release.

“I look forward to continue playing an expanded role in this process and working alongside our players and staff on a daily basis.”

We're pleased to announce that Mike McKenzie will add the role of Head Coach to his General Manager duties.



�� https://t.co/Fz49m05FWg#RTown | #Kitchener | #OHL pic.twitter.com/3nFZqY833K — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) June 10, 2020

McKenzie was brought on as the team’s interim head coach this past November after the Rangers parted ways with former head coach Jay McKee.

At the time, the team was struggling after a 7-10-4 start to the 2019-20 season

In the 42 games that followed, the Rangers went 33-6-0-3 under McKenzie’s leadership.

“Mike did a tremendous job last season and we are excited for the upcoming season with him as our Head Coach,” said Rangers CEO and Governor Joe Birch in a news release.

During that period, the team went from last in the Western Conference to third place.

They also finished fourth in the overall OHL standings.