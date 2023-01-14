Kitchener Rangers lose seventh straight in nationally-televised game
The Kitchener Rangers have struggled following the holiday break and looked to get back to winning ways on national television with the Oshawa Generals visiting.
On Friday night, the blue shirts welcomed the Generals with more than 7,000 fans in attendance at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for the game, which was broadcast by TSN across the country.
Despite a goal from recently-acquired Francesco Arcuri and Rangers’ veteran Reid Valade, the team suffered a 5-2 loss — their seventh in a row.
Up next for the Rangers, they will be heading across the border to Saginaw for Sunday’s matchup against the Spirit at 5:30 p.m.
