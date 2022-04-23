Kitchener Rangers lose Game 2 in playoff series with London Knights

The Kitchener Rangers were hoping for another win Friday night in their playoff series with the Knights, but London came out on top.

The Rangers won Game 1 on Thursday night, with a final score of 3-2.

They were hoping for a repeat Friday in London.

The Knights started strong with two goals, from Cody Morgan and Antonio Stranges, in the first period.

By the third period, London was leading 4-0.

Both Adrian Misaljevic and Mike Petizian scored for the Rangers, but it wasn't enough to slow the Knights' momentum.

The Rangers lost Game 2 by a score of 5-2.

The series is now tied at 1-1.

The Rangers will face their OHL division rivals again Sunday, followed by Game 4 on Tuesday.

Both those games will played at the Aud in Kitchener.