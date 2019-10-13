

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The Kitchener Rangers have partnered with the Food Bank of Waterloo Region for its annual food drive on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Food Bank Kitchener Rangers Game Day matinee features the Rangers and Sudbury Wolves starting at 2 p.m.

Volunteers will be at The Aud to collect non-perishable food items and cash donations at each entrance.

"It's always incredible to see how the community comes together to help those in need. We are thankful for the support Rangers fans have provided over the years to ensure no one goes hungry in our community," says Wendi Campbell, the food bank's CEO, in a press release.

As many as 1-in-20 households in the community need food support according to the release from the Kitchener Rangers and Food Bank of Waterloo Region.