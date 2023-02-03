Kitchener Rangers host their Highway 7 rivals at the Aud

The Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.

The Rangers got on the scoreboard first, finishing the first period with a 2-0 lead over Guelph thanks to goals from Francesco Pinelli and Carson Rehkopf.

Whoaaa Nelly! It's Francesco Pinelli! 🎯🚨



The @OHLRangers captain and @LAKings prospect opens the scoring for the blueshirts at The Aud 🎥 pic.twitter.com/j2sNPdkkUk — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 4, 2023

Braeden Bowman got the Storm's first goal of the game early in the second period.

Francesco Arcuri got another goal for Kitchener in the second, giving the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

Kitchener was 4-1-0-0 against the Storm this season.

The Rangers are currently tied for eighth place in the Western Conference while the Storm sit in sixth place.

Friday’s match is the first of two games between the Highway 7 rivals this weekend.

The Blueshirts are playing three games in three days, heading to Niagara to take on the IceDogs on Saturday and then to Guelph on Saturday to play the Storm again at the Sleeman Centre.