Kitchener Rangers holding ticket draw for frontline workers

KITCHENER -

The Kitchener Rangers are giving back to frontline workers.

The hockey organization is holding a draw that's open to any frontline workers for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Jan. 14 game against the Erie Otters.

The team says around 80 pairs of tickets will be given away.

The deadline to enter is Jan. 3 and the winners will be drawn on Jan. 7.

Winners will also receive two Rangers calendars, two collector t-shirts, and a $10 voucher to the Kitchener Rangers store.