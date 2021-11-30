Kitchener Rangers holding ticket draw for frontline workers
The Kitchener Rangers play at the Aud.
KITCHENER -
The Kitchener Rangers are giving back to frontline workers.
The hockey organization is holding a draw that's open to any frontline workers for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Jan. 14 game against the Erie Otters.
The team says around 80 pairs of tickets will be given away.
The deadline to enter is Jan. 3 and the winners will be drawn on Jan. 7.
Winners will also receive two Rangers calendars, two collector t-shirts, and a $10 voucher to the Kitchener Rangers store.