KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener Rangers 'deeply saddened' by death of past president and current director

    Michael Deane, seen in September 2023. (Summited/Kitchener Rangers) Michael Deane, seen in September 2023. (Summited/Kitchener Rangers)
    Share

    The Kitchener Rangers is mourning the loss of a past president and current director, Michael Deane, who died over the weekend.

    According to a social media post, Deane died on Saturday and was director from 2009 until now. He was also the team’s president from 2020 to 2023.

    “During his tenure as President, Michael guided the Rangers through an unprecedented time in the team’s history, bringing them out of the global pandemic as a stronger organization,” said the post on Instagram.

    The team said Deane also practiced law and specialized in real estate, wills and estates, and corporate/commercial law.

    Deane will be remembered for his dedication and leadership.

    “He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of working with him and knowing him,” the post read.

    The Rangers expressed their deepest condolences to Deane’s family.

    “We are deeply saddened by Michael’s passing,” said COO Joe Birch in a statement to CTV News. “He will be missed by our organization and the community at large."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News