Kitchener Rangers 'deeply saddened' by death of past president and current director

The Kitchener Rangers is mourning the loss of a past president and current director, Michael Deane, who died over the weekend.

According to a social media post, Deane died on Saturday and was director from 2009 until now. He was also the team’s president from 2020 to 2023.

“During his tenure as President, Michael guided the Rangers through an unprecedented time in the team’s history, bringing them out of the global pandemic as a stronger organization,” said the post on Instagram.

The team said Deane also practiced law and specialized in real estate, wills and estates, and corporate/commercial law.

Deane will be remembered for his dedication and leadership.

“He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of working with him and knowing him,” the post read.

The Rangers expressed their deepest condolences to Deane’s family.

“We are deeply saddened by Michael’s passing,” said COO Joe Birch in a statement to CTV News. “He will be missed by our organization and the community at large."