Grilled Feta Harvest Bowl with Savory Lemon Dressing from Emily Richards

Prep time: 25 minutes

Grill time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

2 small sweet potatoes, scrubbed (about 1 lb/500 g total)

1 small red onion, cut into wedges

2 tbsp (30 mL) canola or vegetable oil

1/2 tsp (2 mL) chili powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt, divided

1 tub (400 g) cow’s milk feta cheese, drained and patted dry

2 tbsp (30 mL) salted butter

1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) dried oregano

1/4 cup (60 mL) fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup (125 mL) 18% table cream

1 tsp (5 mL) lemon zest

2 tbsp (30 mL) local liquid honey

1 pkg (5 oz/142 g) spring greens

1 cup (250 mL) each halved grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber

Preheat grill to medium heat.

Cut sweet potatoes in half crosswise then in half again lengthwise. Cut each into wedges and place in a large bowl. Add red onion, oil, chili powder and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) of the salt. Toss together to coat well.

Grill sweet potato and onion, turning occasionally for 10 to 15 minutes or until lightly charred and tender. Return to bowl. Increase grill to medium-high.

Cut feta in half to get 2 circles. Place butter in cast iron skillet and set on grill. Once butter is melted, add feta and sprinkle with oregano, turning to coat both sides. Close lid and grill for 3 minutes. Turn feta and add lemon juice. Cook for another 3 minutes or until softened and light golden.

Meanwhile, whisk together cream, lemon zest, honey and remaining salt. Pour into skillet with feta to warm through.

Divide salad greens among bowls and top with grilled sweet potatoes and onion. Sprinkle with tomatoes and cucumber. Cut each feta into 8 small wedges and smash with a fork slightly. Top each bowl with 4 pieces and drizzle all over with warm dressing.

