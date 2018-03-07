

CTV Kitchener





For the first time in a decade, the Kitchener Rangers will finish a season on top of the Ontario Hockey League’s Midwest Division.

The Rangers beat Sarnia 5-2 Tuesday night to clinch their first division title since 2008.

Adam Liška, Nick McHugh and Rickard Hugg each picked up a goal and an assist. Team captain Connor Bunnaman and midseason acquisition Givani Smith also scored for Kitchener.

Tuesday’s win guarantees the Rangers a second-place finish in their conference, as they sit 22 points back of first-place Sault Ste. Marie with five games to play. Their playoff opponent will almost certainly be either Guelph, Saginaw or Windsor.

The Rangers’ remaining regular season schedule includes home dates Friday against Sault Ste. Marie, Sunday against Saginaw and March 16 against Guelph.