Kitchener Rangers aim to sweep the Windsor Spitfires in game 4

Coming off an electric win on home ice, the Kitchener Rangers are feeling good going into game four, with a 3-0 series lead against the first-seeded Windsor spitfires.

Game 4 will take place at the Kitchener Aud on Thursday night, continuing the first round of the OHL Playoffs.

DEFYING UNDERDOG EXPECTATIONS

The Windsor Spitfires are one of the league's top with the first-seeded spot. The Spitfires were the 2022 OHL Western Conference Champions, but lost to the Memorial Cup-winning Hamilton Bulldogs in the finals.

At the end of the regular season this year, the Rangers were bumped down to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

But things looked up during the three games of the playoffs. After a 5-3 game one win in Windsor, the blue shirts managed to pull off a resounding 4-0 victory in game two. For game three, Kitchener returned home to a packed house at The Aud and came away with a 6-3 victory.

“Our team has found their way. [They] found it at a really important time and that’s critical if you're going to have any success in the playoffs,” said Chief Operating Officer with the Rangers, Joe Birch, on Wednesday.

GAME 3 AT HOME

It was a thrilling game on Tuesday, right until the very end. Kitchener was initially leading Windsor 1-0 heading into the third period. But then, the two teams erupted for eight more goals in the third. The Rangers scored majority of those goals – doubling the Spitfires with a final score of 6-3.

“Obviously we're really excited as a group. We get to play the number one seed. Really grateful for that,” said Rangers player Francesco Arcuri on Wednesday morning. “We got to thank our fans. They were really wild last night. Really thankful for that.”

LOOKING AHEAD TO GAME 4

On Wednesday morning, there was a lineup outside the box office with many people eager to buy tickets for the big game.

The Rangers said close to 7,000 tickets have already been sold, which means there’s only a few hundred left, as of Wednesday afternoon.