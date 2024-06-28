Kitchener Rangers announce pre-season schedule and Fan Fest celebration

The Kitchener Rangers are gearing up for the 2024/2025 season by announcing their preseason schedule.

The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium will host a preseason showcase from August 30 until September 1.

The Rangers will face off with the Saginaw Spirit, Erie Otters, and Brantford Bulldogs.

Tickets for the games will be sold for $5 each, with net proceeds supporting Make-A-Wish Canada.

The weekend will also feature this year’s Fan Fest festivities including a barbeque on September 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Fan Fest admission is free and includes inflatable games, rides, and an autograph session with the Kitchener Rangers.

After the big weekend wraps up, the preseason will continue with three more games between September 6 and September 21.

Preseason Showcase

Friday, August 30

Brantford vs. Saginaw – 2 p.m.

Erie vs. Kitchener – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Erie vs. Brantford – 2 p.m.

Saginaw vs. Kitchener – 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

Erie vs. Saginaw – 11 a.m.

Brantford vs. Kitchener 2:30 p.m.

Preseason Continues

Friday, September 6

Brampton at Kitchener – 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

Kitchener at Oshawa – 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 21