Kitchener Panthers lose first game in second round series to Barrie Baycats
The Kitchener Panthers have not got off to an ideal start in the second round of the playoffs.
The first game of the Intercounty Baseball League series got underway at Jack Couch Park Saturday.
It came right down to the final moments with the Barrie Baycats, who ultimately clawed out a 5-4 victory.
The Panthers and Baycats are back at it tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. in Barrie for game two of their best-of-five series.
