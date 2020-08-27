KITCHENER -- Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo is denouncing the police oversight process following an investigation by the province’s police watchdog into the death of Regis Korchinksi-Paquet.

On Wednesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges in connection with the death of Korchinski-Paquet, a woman who fell to her death from a 24th-floor Toronto balcony while police were in her apartment three months ago.

“Regis didn’t get the help she needed, and today her family was denied closure and justice by a police oversight process that simply does not work for Black, Indigenous or racialized Ontarians,” said Lindo in a statement.

The report from the SIU found Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death while trying to sidestep onto a neighbour's balcony on the evening of May 27, after she, her brother and her mother each called 911 over an argument that had turned physical.

“On my review of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the officers committed a criminal offence in connection with Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s death,” said SIU director Joseph Martino in a video statement posted to Youtube.

Martino added that while there was no evidence of overt racism in the incident itself, race may have been a factor in the events leading up to the death of the 29-year-old, who was both Indigenous and Black.

Her family has indicated that she was suffering from a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to her death.

Lindo contends that Korchinski-Paquet’s death is a result of a broken system that fails to keep racialized individuals and those living with mental illness safe.

The MPP is calling for a complete overhaul of the police oversight process and improvements to the province’s mental health services.

“That begins with making meaningful investments in mental health supports across the province and transferring responsibility for mental health calls to alternative first responders, who are equipped to do the work of de-escalating and providing people in distress urgent care,” she adds.

Following Korchinski-Paquet's death, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Toronto on May 30.

The rally was a response to her death as well as the wider issues of police violence and racism.