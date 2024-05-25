KITCHENER
    • Drugs and weapons seized, two arrested in downtown Kitchener

    Drugs and weapons seized by police in Kitchener. (Source: WRPS) Drugs and weapons seized by police in Kitchener. (Source: WRPS)
    Waterloo regional police have arrested two men and seized a large quantity of drugs in downtown Kitchener.

    Officers completed a search warrant at a home in the area of Joseph and David Streets around 6 a.m. on Friday.

    Suspected fentanyl, meth, crack, cannabis, hydromorphone pills, dilaudid pills, as well as Canadian cash, cell phones, weapons, and stolen property were seized.

    A 49-year-old man and 41-year-old man were both arrested and are facing several drug-related charges.

