KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Bricks and concrete thrown at vehicles and businesses in downtown Kitchener: WRPS

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say bricks and concrete were thrown at businesses and vehicles in downtown Kitchener.

    Officers were called to the area of King and Queen Streets around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

    Police say several businesses and vehicles were damaged after an unknown suspect threw bricks and pieces of concrete.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News