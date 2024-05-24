Five people taken to hospital and 26 displaced after Cambridge fire

More than two dozen people have been forced from their homes after a fire ravaged an apartment building in Cambridge.

The Cambridge fire department was called to the three-storey building on Avenue Road around 6 p.m. last night.

When crews arrived, three first floor apartments were already engulfed and smoke was billowing throughout the building.

The residents were evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The damaged exterior of a Avenue Road building in Cambridge after a fire on May 23, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)

Cambridge Fire Department Deputy Chief Brad Churchill told CTV News every Cambridge Fire station was either responding to the fire, or dealing with other alarms throughout the city. The Kitchener Fire Department was called in for mutual aid.

Paramedics treated ten people on scene. Five of those people were taken to local hospitals for further treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Churchill said 26 people living at the apartment have been displaced and an engineer has been called to assess the building’s structural integrity.

A cause has not yet been determined, but the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

Churchill commended all emergency responders who were on scene last night, saying they exhibited exemplary professionalism in the face of an incredibly challenging situation.