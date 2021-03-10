KITCHENER -- In the next few weeks, the promise of all-day two-way GO Train service from Kitchener to Toronto will take a big step forward.

Metrolinx, the company that manages GO Train rail service, is making key improvements at three Kitchener rail crossings

According to Scott Money, the company’s Media Relations Manager, the repairs will start next week.

“We’re making major safety improvements on the Kitchener GO line, which are part of progressing towards all-day, two-way GO Train service,” said Money.

He added these rail improvements will lead to road closures for about three days.

“We’re making these key improvements to level crossings in the Kitchener area and this will result in some local road closures.”

Motorists will have to navigate closures at Duke, Leger and Lancaster Streets starting at 8 p.m. on March 19, and they will stay closed until 5 a.m. March 22.

Metrolinx says the levelling at these crossings is a major step forward, but says that two-way all-day GO service is still a long ways off.

Money adds that "further upgrades to existing tracks still need to happen.”

Detour signage has been posted on each street. Residents are asked to avoid these areas as construction crews work and testing of the tracks take place.