KITCHENER -- Starting Monday, those looking to catch the GO Train on the Kitchener line will have to hop on the bus instead.

Go Transit says that the temporary replacement of bus routes for train routes is due to low ridership during the province-wide lockdown.

The schedule for replacement buses will be different than current train times. Riders are encouraged to check their website before planning their trip.

GO Transit is also reminding riders to avoid local travel unless for groceries, prescriptions, medical appointments, or for essential work.