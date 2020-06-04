KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Market will reopen next weekend with new health and safety measures in place.

Starting June 13, the market building will reopen for the Saturday Farmers' Market from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the food hall will stay closed until further notice.

According to a news release issued on Thursday, the market will be treated like a grocery store, limiting crowds to encourage physical distancing measures.

"The Kitchener Market is usually a place for community gatherings, live music, and family fun, but, for now, this activity is on hold," said Executive Director Economic Development Cory Bluhm in a news release.

"For the time being our focus is on providing a safe location for residents to pick-up the food they need for the week and supporting our local farmers and small businesses."

Customers may have to wait before entering the market, the city says, and will have to abide by traffic flow markers and signage.

A limited number of vendors will start at the market, gradually ramping up in the coming weeks. They'll also have Plexiglas guards to limit contact with customers, a similar method to what the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market is employing.

Many vendors will offer pre-bagged goods for purchase, and shoppers are asked to use contactless payment where possible.

The Cambridge Farmers' Market also announced Thursday it would be reopening by the end of the month.

Starting June 27, a limited number of shoppers will be allowed to go again with public health measures in place.

There will be only one entrance for its indoor and outdoor markets, food sampling and buskers will be suspended and pets will temporarily be restricted.

The Cambridge Farmers' Market is offering an online map to show which vendors will be open and where. The city encourages shoppers to contact vendors directly to see if pre-ordering is an option.