Kitchener man reported missing in London, Ont.

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old man from Kitchener.

Antonio Rosales was last seen on Monday, Aug. 21 around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

He’s described as having a tan complexion, black hair, black beard, around 5’11”, and weighs 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts.

Family and police are both concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service (519-661-5670) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).