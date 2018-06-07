

CTV Kitchener





A 27-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges after he allegedly set fire to numerous garbage cans inside public buildings around the city.

Police said the arson spree began on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. at a restaurant on University Avenue East.

They said the multiple fires were lit in washroom trash cans within an hour-and-a-half window at locations including Crabby Joe’s and Starbucks.

Police said staff at the locations managed to put out the fires safely.

Later that same day, around 11 p.m., police received a report of a fire that was started at the biology building at the University of Waterloo.

Fire officials attended the scene and put out the fire quickly.

Police said no one was injured as a result of any of the fires.

The University of Waterloo said they will be closing specific locations on campus as a precaution.

Police arrested the Kitchener man on Thursday in the early-morning hours. He is facing several charges and is set to appear in court later in the day Thursday.