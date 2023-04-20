Kitchener man dead after Highway 401 crash

A fatal crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. between Highway 6 North and Townline Road, according to a video posted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The highway reopened around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

In the video, Const. Kerry Schmidt said the collision involved two vehicles, a passenger vehicle and delivery truck. He said the delivery truck was disabled and on the side of the highway at the time of the crash.

The male driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead, Schmidt said.

Vehicles were detoured up Highway 6, across Wellington Road 34 and down Townline Road back to the 401. The eastbound lanes remained open.

On Friday, Schmidt tweeted another video with updated details on the crash. He confirmed that the driver of the passenger vehicle was a 30-year-old Kitchener man.

Schmidt added that the man was driving a black four-door sedan which was crashed into the back of the delivery truck parked on the right shoulder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or dash-cam footage is being asked to contact Cambridge OPP.