Advertisement
Kitchener man charged with publishing intimate images without consent
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 6:35PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Share:
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged a 44-year-old Kitchener man with publication of intimate images without consent.
On Tuesday, police say they completed a search warrant at a Kitchener residence after an investigation into reports of private photos being published.
As a result of the investigation between the Neighbourhood Policing Patrol and the Cybercrime Unit, a 44-year-old man has been charged.
He's scheduled to appear in court August 18.
For information on what to do about the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, police say to visit Cybertip.ca.